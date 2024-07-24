Georgia News

Braves host the Reds on home losing streak

The Atlanta Braves aim to stop their three-game home slide with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Cincinnati Reds (48-53, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (54-45, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (4-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Braves: Allan Winans (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -135, Reds +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Atlanta has a 30-20 record at home and a 54-45 record overall. The Braves have a 21-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 23-25 record on the road and a 48-53 record overall. The Reds have a 23-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic has 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 RBI for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 18-for-38 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 21 doubles, seven triples and 17 home runs for the Reds. Rece Hinds is 12-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Outrage follows Georgia decision over African American Studies class

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Young Thug trial: Attorney seeks mistrial over ‘tainted testimony’

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere
The Latest

Credit: AP

Reds-Braves game is postponed because of rain, doubleheader planned on Wednesday
Rushed railcar inspections and 'stagnated' safety record reinforce concerns after fiery...
Judge approves referendum sought by slave descendants to challenge rezoning of island...
Featured

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards
Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
How this Atlanta startup grew to $100 million in revenue