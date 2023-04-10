X

Braves host the Reds on 3-game home slide

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds looking to end a three-game home skid

Cincinnati Reds (4-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-3)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0); Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -193, Reds +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a three-game home slide.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 55-26 record in home games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 3.8.

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 29-52 record on the road last season. The Reds pitching staff had a collective 4.86 ERA while averaging 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

