Braves host the Red Sox to begin 2-game series

Atlanta has a 24-11 record overall and a 9-8 record in home games. The Braves have an 18-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston is 21-15 overall and 8-8 in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .452 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 11 doubles and six home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has nine doubles and 11 home runs for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 16-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .316 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.