Braves host the Pirates, look to extend home win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -180, Pirates +150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Atlanta is 46-35 overall and 26-13 at home. Braves hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 20-23 record in road games and a 39-43 record overall. The Pirates are 13-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 RBI for the Braves. Jarred Kelenic is 14-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs while hitting .278 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 4-for-34 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), Raymond Kerr: 15-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (arm), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.