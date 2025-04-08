Braves host the Phillies to begin 3-game series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Phillies -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Braves averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 213 home runs.

Philadelphia went 95-67 overall and 41-40 in road games last season. The Phillies averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .257 and slugging .425.

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

