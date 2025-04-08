Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves host the Phillies to begin 3-game series

The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago

Philadelphia Phillies (7-2) vs. Atlanta Braves (1-8)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-0, 1.38 ERA, 0.54 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Phillies -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Braves averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 213 home runs.

Philadelphia went 95-67 overall and 41-40 in road games last season. The Phillies averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .257 and slugging .425.

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

Braves right-hander Reynaldo López to have arthroscopic surgery on inflamed right shoulder Tuesday

Schwellenbach pitches gem, bats comes alive as Braves get first win

Braves are desperate for recovery as they enter their home opener as the majors' only winless team

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

Featured

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ex-Columbus police officer, father killed during Georgia’s severe storms

US stocks dip after careening through a manic day following Trump's latest tariff threat

Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break

Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.