Braves host the Phillies on 6-game home win streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies trying to continue a six-game home winning streak

Philadelphia Phillies (80-64, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (89-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-11, 3.31 ERA, .97 WHIP, 202 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Braves -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they face the Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta is 89-55 overall and 48-25 at home. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Philadelphia has a 36-33 record on the road and an 80-64 record overall. The Phillies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

The teams match up Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 7-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 41 doubles, 28 home runs and 91 RBI while hitting .237 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 14-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 39 home runs while slugging .486. J.T. Realmuto is 8-for-32 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (hand), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

