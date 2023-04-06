Braves host the Padres to open 4-game series

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 55-26 record in home games last season. The Braves slugged .443 with a .761 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

San Diego had an 89-73 record overall and a 45-36 record in road games last season. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.