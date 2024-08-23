Georgia News

Braves host the Nationals to open 3-game series

The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

Washington Nationals (58-70, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-59, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.66 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -273, Nationals +222; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Atlanta is 68-59 overall and 34-27 at home. The Braves have hit 166 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Washington is 28-37 in road games and 58-70 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .312.

Friday's game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Nationals are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 64 RBI for the Braves. Jorge Soler is 9-for-26 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 18 home runs while slugging .443. Luis Garcia is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ohtani hits 39th homer and Kershaw pitches Dodgers to 2-1 win over slumping Cardinals
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brandon Marsh's 8th-inning RBI lifts Phillies to comeback 3-2 win over Braves
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jesse Winker's pinch-hit homer in 9th gives Mets 4-3 win over Orioles
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Austin Riley’s injury isn’t fatal blow for Braves
The Latest
Thursday's Scores
Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach retires 19 hitters in a row, Braves beat Phillies 3-2
Chatham DA drops murder cases on allegations of police misconduct
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’
Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina
This Atlanta suburb is drawing many immigrants from the border