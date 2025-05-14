Braves host the Nationals on home winning streak

Washington Nationals (17-26, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-21, third in the NL East)
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (3-3, 3.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (2-2, 4.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -172, Nationals +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Washington Nationals.
Atlanta has a 14-6 record in home games and a 21-21 record overall. The Braves are 7-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Washington has gone 7-14 in road games and 17-26 overall. The Nationals have hit 42 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.
The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has seven home runs, 29 walks and 21 RBIs while hitting .219 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12 for 40 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.
James Wood has 10 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .268 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 14 for 40 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
Nationals: 3-7, .244 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 22 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)
Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Credit: AP
Featured
