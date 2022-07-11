ajc logo
X

Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, on a three-game home winning streak, host the New York Mets

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 52-35 record overall and a 30-18 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .444 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

New York has a 25-18 record on the road and a 53-33 record overall. The Mets have gone 39-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson is third on the Braves with a .299 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBI. Austin Riley is 19-for-41 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 23 home runs while slugging .533. Brandon Nimmo is 9-for-43 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .282 batting average, 1.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Mets: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó7h ago
1 man dead in Gwinnett gas station shooting
9h ago
Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak
2h ago
Alibaba and Tencent stocks plunge after latest fines
26m ago
Alibaba and Tencent stocks plunge after latest fines
26m ago
Abe, Gadhafi and other political assassinations this century
28m ago
The Latest
Meesseman leads Chicago against Atlanta after 20-point game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
14h ago
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top