Braves host the Mets on 3-game home win streak

The Atlanta Braves, on a three-game home winning streak, host the New York Mets
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

New York Mets (3-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-2)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Julio Teheran (0-0); Braves: Charlie Morton (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -227, Mets +186; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta went 104-58 overall and 52-29 in home games a season ago. The Braves averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.9 home runs.

New York had a 75-87 record overall and a 32-49 record on the road last season. The Mets averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

