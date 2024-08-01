Braves host the Marlins on 4-game home losing streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -204, Marlins +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins looking to end a four-game home slide.

Atlanta has gone 30-21 at home and 58-49 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which leads the NL.

Miami has an 18-34 record on the road and a 40-68 record overall. The Marlins have a 23-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Braves lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 23 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 RBI for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 12-for-29 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nick Gordon has 11 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 10-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (knee), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.