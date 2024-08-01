Georgia News

Braves host the Marlins on 4-game home losing streak

The Atlanta Braves are looking to stop their four-game home losing streak with a win over the Miami Marlins
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Miami Marlins (40-68, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-49, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -204, Marlins +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins looking to end a four-game home slide.

Atlanta has gone 30-21 at home and 58-49 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which leads the NL.

Miami has an 18-34 record on the road and a 40-68 record overall. The Marlins have a 23-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Braves lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 23 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 RBI for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 12-for-29 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nick Gordon has 11 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 10-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (knee), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Xavier Edwards becomes second Marlins player ever to hit for the cycle
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mets move past Braves in NL wild card race as Senga gets hurt again, Martinez hits slam...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves seeking power surge from Soler as they continue adding players from 2021...
Olson and d'Arnaud hit back-to-back homers twice in Braves' 6-2 victory over the Brewers
Reigning ACC champion Florida State is the preseason favorite to win the league's...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses