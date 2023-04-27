Braves host the Marlins on 3-game home win streak

Atlanta has a 7-6 record at home and a 17-8 record overall. The Braves have a 15-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has a 5-7 record in road games and a 12-13 record overall. The Marlins have a 3-12 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has nine doubles and four home runs while hitting .363 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .421 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and nine RBI. Bryan De La Cruz is 11-for-39 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.