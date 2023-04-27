X

Braves host the Marlins on 3-game home win streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak

Miami Marlins (12-13, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (17-8, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-0, 2.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (0-1, 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -192, Marlins +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 7-6 record at home and a 17-8 record overall. The Braves have a 15-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has a 5-7 record in road games and a 12-13 record overall. The Marlins have a 3-12 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has nine doubles and four home runs while hitting .363 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .421 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and nine RBI. Bryan De La Cruz is 11-for-39 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Casey Allen -- Facebook

‘Heart of gold’: Family grieves mother of 4 stabbed to death in Gainesville9h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett
13h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
12h ago

Credit: WSB

Marcy Williams retiring from WSB radio after 31 years
10h ago
The Latest
Tatum and the Celtics try to clinch series against Atlanta
2h ago
Grissom drives in go-ahead run as Braves rally past Marlins
5h ago
HBCUs capitalize on growing interest by adding sport options
8h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top