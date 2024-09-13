Braves host the Dodgers in first of 4-game series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -110, Dodgers -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a four-game series.

Atlanta has a 40-31 record in home games and a 79-67 record overall. The Braves have gone 33-17 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 39-32 in road games and 87-59 overall. The Dodgers have a 32-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 28 doubles and 37 home runs while hitting .303 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 12-for-45 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has a .303 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 23 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs. Tommy Edman is 13-for-40 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .219 batting average, 1.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.