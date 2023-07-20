Braves host the Diamondbacks on 4-game home losing streak

The Atlanta Braves aim to break their four-game home slide with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-33, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-4, 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 176 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -194, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to break their four-game home slide with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Atlanta is 31-19 at home and 61-33 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

Arizona is 28-18 in road games and 54-42 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 21-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 23 home runs, 48 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .333 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 11-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-39 with five doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

