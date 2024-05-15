Braves host the Cubs on home winning streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -178, Cubs +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs.

Atlanta is 26-13 overall and 15-4 in home games. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

Chicago is 11-13 on the road and 24-19 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .383 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has seven doubles and 12 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11-for-36 with a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 8-for-32 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (obliques), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.