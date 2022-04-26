Braves host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Atlanta has a 4-6 record in home games and a 7-10 record overall. The Braves have hit 20 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Chicago has a 4-6 record in home games and a 7-9 record overall. The Cubs have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .420.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has six doubles, four home runs and nine RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-42 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has four doubles and four home runs while hitting .354 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 11-for-27 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .289 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.