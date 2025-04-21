Braves host the Cardinals to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (9-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-13, fifth in the NL East)
Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -187, Cardinals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
Atlanta has an 8-13 record overall and a 6-2 record in home games. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .387.
St. Louis has a 9-13 record overall and a 1-9 record in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.
Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .305 batting average, and has two doubles, four home runs, 18 walks and nine RBI. Austin Riley is 14-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.
Brendan Donovan has seven doubles and three home runs for the Cardinals. Thomas Saggese is 13-for-32 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
Cardinals: 4-6, .240 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)
Cardinals: Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (back), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain
The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.
Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash
Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.