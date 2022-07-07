ajc logo
X

Braves host the Cardinals on 3-game home win streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak

St. Louis Cardinals (44-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (49-34, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 5.66 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (4-2, 3.17 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -218, Cardinals +179; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a three-game home winning streak, host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta is 27-17 at home and 49-34 overall. The Braves have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

St. Louis has a 44-40 record overall and a 20-24 record on the road. The Cardinals are 23-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 21 home runs while slugging .540. Dansby Swanson is 11-for-45 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .295 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 14-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Johan Oviedo: day-to-day (undisclosed), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: More details on the expanding grand jury probe of Donald Trump 20h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
10h ago
Australia drops charge against lawyer over spying claim
1h ago
Griner's Moscow trial resumes amid calls for US to seek deal
43m ago
Griner's Moscow trial resumes amid calls for US to seek deal
43m ago
A hajj closer to normal: 1 million Muslims begin pilgrimage
47m ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top