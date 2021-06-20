ajc logo
X

Braves host the Cardinals after Fried's strong performance

Georgia News | 22 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta looks to follow up a dominant outing by Friday starter Max Fried

St. Louis Cardinals (35-35, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-35, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (3-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Max Fried. Fried went seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with six strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Braves are 19-19 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .432, the highest in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .603 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Cardinals have gone 16-20 away from home. St. Louis' team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with an OBP of .346.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-1. Max Fried recorded his fourth victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Carlos Martinez took his eighth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albies leads the Braves with 36 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 74 hits and has 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top