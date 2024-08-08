Braves host the Brewers on 4-game home slide

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -143, Brewers +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to stop their four-game home losing streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Atlanta is 32-25 in home games and 60-53 overall. The Braves have a 40-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 64-49 overall and 33-28 on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 21 doubles and 32 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 15-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 29 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 17-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 5-5, .285 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.