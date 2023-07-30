Braves host the Brewers, look to extend home win streak

The Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers looking to continue a three-game home winning streak
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers (57-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (66-36, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (5-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Atlanta has a 34-19 record at home and a 66-36 record overall. The Braves have the highest team on-base percentage in the NL at .339.

Milwaukee has a 28-24 record on the road and a 57-48 record overall. The Brewers have a 39-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .333 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 26 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs. Austin Riley is 16-for-41 with seven home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .233 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 14-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

