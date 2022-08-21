ajc logo
Braves host the Astros on home winning streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Houston Astros

Houston Astros (77-45, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-47, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Astros +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Houston Astros.

Atlanta is 42-23 in home games and 75-47 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .252, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Houston is 77-45 overall and 38-27 in road games. The Astros have a 48-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 34 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs while hitting .289 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 10-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 31 home runs while slugging .612. Alex Bregman is 15-for-38 with five home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .276 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Astros: 6-4, .288 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (illness), Mauricio Dubon: day-to-day (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

