Braves host Arizona Diamondbacks, look to break home losing streak

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves look to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-32, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (5-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (10-6, 3.20 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -218, Diamondbacks +180; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves are looking to stop their three-game home skid with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Atlanta has a 31-18 record in home games and a 61-32 record overall. The Braves are 47-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has a 53-42 record overall and a 27-18 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are 40-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 25 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .334 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 12-for-38 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 20 home runs while slugging .515. Alek Thomas is 10-for-33 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Sam Hilliard: day-to-day (leg), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: day-to-day (hamstring), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

