Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and 2 other coaches won't return to Brian Snitker's 2025 staff

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are making changes to manager Brian Snitker's coaching staff following the team's quick exit from their NL Wild Card Series by informing hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and two other coaches they won't return.

Assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes and catching coach Sal Fasano also won’t return for the 2025 season.

The moves come after the Braves' injury filled season ended when they were swept by the San Diego Padres in two games.