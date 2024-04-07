Braves hit 3 homers, including go-ahead shot by Harris, to support Sale in 5-2 win over Arizona

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning, left-hander Chris Sale gave Atlanta's rotation a boost in his first home start, and the Braves beat Arizona 5-2 on Sunday to cap a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks.

The Braves hit three homers. Matt Olson led off the second with a solo shot and Austin Riley added a two-run blast in the eighth.

Sale (1-0), acquired from the Boston Red Sox in an offseason trade for Vaughn Grissom, allowed two runs on four hits with no walks in 5 1/3 innings. Atlanta relied on its bats and bullpen in comeback wins in the first two games of the series following poor starts by Spencer Strider and Max Fried.

Sale retired Arizona's first 10 batters before giving up two runs in the fourth, when Christian Walker had a run-scoring single. A balk by Sale allowed Corbin Carroll, who singled for the Diamondbacks' first hit, to score from third base.

Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson (0-2) allowed two homers, including the shot by Harris that gave Atlanta a 3-2 lead.

Nelson allowed three runs on five hits in five innings. He matched his career high with seven strikeouts.

Relievers Joe Jiménez, Tyler Matzek and Pierce Johnson combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Johnson pitched the ninth for his second save, giving closer Raisel Iglesias a rest after pitching in the first two games of the series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: SS Geraldo Perdomo will have surgery on Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Perdomo was placed on the 10-day injured list. The normal recovery time for the surgery is six to eight weeks. Perdomo was an All-Star in 2023 when he hit .246 with six homers and 16 stolen bases. IF Kevin Newman was recalled from Triple-A Reno and started at second base.

Braves: Strider was placed on the IL as expected after an MRI on Saturday revealed a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. RHP Allan Winans was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. No decision on possible season-ending Tommy John surgery is expected before Strider is evaluated further by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, at a date to be determined.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Arizona will open a three-game series at Colorado when RHP Zac Gallen (2-0, 0.82) is schedule to face Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-2, 27.00) on Monday.

Braves: Former Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran will make his New York debut when the Mets open a four-game series against Charlie Morton (1-0, 0.00) and the Braves on Monday night.

