ajc logo
X

Braves have moment of silence in memory of announcer Motter

The Atlanta Braves pay tribute to the late Casey Mortar, stadium announcer, before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Braves pay tribute to the late Casey Mortar, stadium announcer, before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Georgia News
By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves paid tribute to their longtime public address announcer, Casey Motter, in a ceremony before the team’s first home game since Motter’s death

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves paid tribute to their longtime public address announcer, Casey Motter, on Monday night in a ceremony before the team’s first home game since his death last week.

Following a video tribute to Motter, a moment of silence was observed in his memory before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Motter, 53, died last Wednesday. He had been the Braves’ public address announcer since 2007 and worked through the team’s previous homestand, which ended on June 26.

Motter became known as the Voice of Truist Park, which opened as the team’s suburban home in 2017 following a move from Turner Field in downtown Atlanta. He was known for his introductory “Hello baseball fans,” delivered in his booming voice, before each game.

Sam Franco, who has worked as the public address announcer for some University of Georgia athletics events, handled duties for Monday night. Franco will continue to serve as the public address announcer through the 10-game homestand.

Beginning on Tuesday night, the Braves will use some of Motter’s recorded greetings to fans and other announcements at home games the remainder of the season.

Motter grew up in Cobb County, the home of Truist Park. A funeral will be held on Wednesday in his hometown of Smyrna, Georgia.

The cause of Motter’s death has not been made public.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Abortion rights supporters take to Atlanta streets on Fourth of July 5h ago
Resident shot during Sandy Springs home invasion
4h ago
Atlanta R&B radio legend Mitch Faulkner dies at 64
3h ago
Rhonex Kipruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
13h ago
Rhonex Kipruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
13h ago
Man charged with DUI, leaving scene in crash that closed I-75 in Cobb
4h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
1h ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top