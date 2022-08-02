ajc logo
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Georgia News
33 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night.

The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after the seaon, has struggled for the out-of-contention Tigers with a .205 batting average, 13 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs in 83 games. The switch-hitter has started 43 games in left field and 31 games in right.

Last year, Grossman set career highs in his Tigers debut with 23 home runs and 156 games played. He was also second in the AL with 98 walks and has a .348 career on-base percentage.

"I had a blast playing for the Tigers, and it didn't end how I wanted it to, but it's part of this business and I'm on to the next chapter in my baseball career," Grossman said after Detroit lost 5-3 in 10 innings at Minnesota.

Grossman has previously played for Houston, Minnesota and Oakland. He'll join a well-stocked Braves team that has the best record in the NL wild-card race and is 3 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East.

The left-handed Anglin was Atlanta's 16th-round draft pick in 2021. He was with Class A Augusta.

To make roster room for Grossman, the Braves optioned first baseman Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Earlier in the day, the Braves reacquired infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals for minor league outfielder Trey Harris, who hit .238 for Double-A Mississippi this season.

The Braves cleared a spot for Adrianza when veteran Robinson Canó was designated for assignment after hitting .154 in nine games.

