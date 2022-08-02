Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer

The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after the seaon, has struggled for the out-of-contention Tigers with a .205 batting average, 13 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs in 83 games. The switch-hitter has started 43 games in left field and 31 games in right.

Last year, Grossman set career highs in his Tigers debut with 23 home runs and 156 games played. He was also second in the AL with 98 walks and has a .348 career on-base percentage.