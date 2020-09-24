Braves' Fried leave final start after tweaking ankle on bunt

Fried (7-0) retired the first two hitters, including Starling Marte who dropped a bunt down the third-base line. The left-hander bounded off the mound, planted his left foot, grabbed the ball bare-handed, spun and threw to first just ahead of Marte.

Fried didn't appear hurt but wasn't the same pitcher after that play. After not giving up a homer all season, he grooved a fastball that Jesus Aguilar drove off the facade of the second deck. Brian Anderson sent a drive into the center-field seats and Garrett Cooper just missed a third straight homer, doubling off the wall.