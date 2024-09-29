Braves fall to Royals 4-2, will play doubleheader against Mets to determine whether in playoffs

Before recording an out, Morton gave up a leadoff double to Tommy Pham, a single to Bobby Witt Jr. and Massey's homer.

Morton (8-10) surrendered four runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

The 40-year-old was drafted by the Braves in 2002 and made his MLB debut for Atlanta in 2008 He made what could be his final major league start and was given an small ovation after manager Brian Snitker pulled him in the top of the fifth inning.

Atlanta had ample opportunity to score more than two runs but went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Alec Marsh (9-9) allowed one earned run over five innings for the win. Kris Bubic pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

BATTING TITLE

Witt went 1 for 4 to earn the AL batting title after finishing with a .332 average.

UP NEXT

Royals: The No. 6 seed in the American League will face third-seeded Houston in the Wild Card Series that begins on Tuesday.

Braves: Will play the Mets in a Monday doubleheader to make up the games that were postponed on Wednesday and Thursday. Eighteen-game winner Chris Sale and rookie Spencer Schwellenbach are set up to get the starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP