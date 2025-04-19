Braves face the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins (7-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-13, fifth in the NL East)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (0-2, 6.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -214, Twins +177; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.
Atlanta has a 4-2 record in home games and a 6-13 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .371.
Minnesota is 3-8 on the road and 7-13 overall. The Twins have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 16-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.
Ty France has two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI while hitting .254 for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 11-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs
Twins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by one run
INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)
Twins: Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Vazquez: day-to-day (hand), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
