Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves face the Twins with 1-0 series lead

The Atlanta Braves play the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago

Minnesota Twins (7-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-13, fifth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (0-2, 6.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -214, Twins +177; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta has a 4-2 record in home games and a 6-13 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .371.

Minnesota is 3-8 on the road and 7-13 overall. The Twins have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 16-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI while hitting .254 for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 11-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Twins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Twins: Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Vazquez: day-to-day (hand), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin, right, hits a game-winning pinch hit single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Harris has 2 hits and 2 RBIs, Baldwin hits pinch-hit single in 8th to help Braves beat Twins 6-4

Braves score five runs in 8th inning to soar past Twins, 6-4

Three solo home runs not enough, as Braves fall to Blue Jays 6-3

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.