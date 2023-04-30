Braves face the Mets with 1-0 series lead

New York has a 15-12 record overall and a 5-5 record at home. The Mets rank 10th in the NL with 27 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Atlanta has an 18-9 record overall and an 11-2 record in road games. The Braves rank fourth in the majors with 41 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Sunday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has a .330 batting average to lead the Mets, and has six doubles and two home runs. Jeff McNeil is 13-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has nine doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Vaughn Grissom is 10-for-34 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.