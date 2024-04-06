Georgia News

Braves face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

The Atlanta Braves take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 40.50 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -224, Diamondbacks +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Atlanta had a 104-58 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games last season. The Braves pitching staff averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.4 runs per game in the 2023 season.

Arizona had an 84-78 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .408 with a .322 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: day-to-day (knee), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Credit: Gov. Brian Kemp

UGA fans, Georgia leaders mourn Kevin ‘Catfish’ Jackson

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves cap late comeback, beat Arizona 6-5 as d'Arnaud drives home winning run in 10th
Diamondbacks reinstate outfielder Randal Grichuk from IL with plan to play against...
Leonardo DiCaprio urges fans to oppose mining near the Okefenokee
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Who said ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ and what does it mean?
Photos: The scene at Truist Park as Braves prevail in home opener