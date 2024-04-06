Braves face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 40.50 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -224, Diamondbacks +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Atlanta had a 104-58 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games last season. The Braves pitching staff averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.4 runs per game in the 2023 season.

Arizona had an 84-78 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .408 with a .322 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: day-to-day (knee), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.