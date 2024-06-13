Braves enter matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -115, Braves -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 45-22 record overall and a 23-12 record in home games. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.09 ERA, which ranks third in MLB play.

Atlanta has a 16-18 record on the road and a 35-30 record overall. The Braves have a 23-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 21 home runs while slugging .598. Adley Rutschman is 13-for-43 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 14 doubles and 18 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .254 batting average, 1.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Braves: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Stowers: day-to-day (wrist), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.