Braves DH Marcell Ozuna out of lineup vs Blue Jays because of sore hip, listed as day-to-day

TORONTO (AP) — Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is not with the team for its game in Toronto on Monday night after returning to Atlanta a day earlier to have an MRI on his sore hip.

Ozuna, who went back to Atlanta after Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, is day-to-day, Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

“We just wanted to make sure it wasn’t anything big,” Snitker said. “There’s some inflammation in there. He’s going to stay back and get treated up. We’ll just see every day how it gets.”