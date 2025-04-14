Georgia News
Braves DH Marcell Ozuna out of lineup vs Blue Jays because of sore hip, listed as day-to-day

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is not with the team for its game in Toronto on Monday night after returning to Atlanta a day earlier to have an MRI on his sore hip
58 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is not with the team for its game in Toronto on Monday night after returning to Atlanta a day earlier to have an MRI on his sore hip.

Ozuna, who went back to Atlanta after Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, is day-to-day, Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

“We just wanted to make sure it wasn’t anything big,” Snitker said. “There’s some inflammation in there. He’s going to stay back and get treated up. We’ll just see every day how it gets.”

The 34-year-old Ozuna is batting .306 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 15 games. He went hitless in three at-bats in Sunday’s 8-3 loss to the Rays.

Snitker said he noticed “a couple of days ago” that Ozuna was struggling because of the hip while running the bases.

Bryan De La Cruz was the DH for Monday’s game against the Blue Jays.

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates after his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta on Friday, April 11 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

