Braves cut Duvall, agree to deals with 3 players

The 29-year-old Jackson has been a big part of the Braves' bullpen for the past four seasons. The right-hander's best year came in 2019 when he had a 3.84 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings. He struggled in 2020, finishing with a 6.84 ERA in 19 appearances.

Camargo, who will turn 27 before next season, had his best year in 2018 when he hit .272 with 19 homers. He hit just .200 in 120 at-bats in 2020 but is a versatile player who can handle second base, shortstop or third base and has occasionally appeared in the outfield.

The left-handed, 33-year-old Dayton emerged in the Braves bullpen this season with a 2.30 ERA in 18 appearances.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports