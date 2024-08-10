Georgia News

Braves come into matchup against the Rockies on losing streak

The Atlanta Braves come into the matchup against the Colorado Rockies after losing six straight games
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (60-55, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-74, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -197, Rockies +163; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head into the matchup against the Colorado Rockies as losers of six straight games.

Colorado has a 43-74 record overall and a 26-31 record in home games. The Rockies have hit 130 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Atlanta has a 28-29 record on the road and a 60-55 record overall. The Braves are 40-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .279 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-37 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 55 extra base hits (21 doubles and 34 home runs). Austin Riley is 16-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Peter Lambert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

