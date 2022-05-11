ajc logo
X

Braves catcher Piña to have season-ending left wrist surgery

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Manny Pina (9) reacts during the inning of a baseball game on April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. Pina will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Manny Pina (9) reacts during the inning of a baseball game on April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. Pina will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Georgia News
By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Piña will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Piña will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox that the loss of Piña means William Contreras will continue to serve as the top backup to starter Travis d’Arnaud. Contreras, 24, began the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Piña, 34, signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Braves before the season.

“We got him for a reason, having an experienced catcher like that,” Snitker said.

Piña was placed on the 10-day injury list on April 28 with left wrist inflammation. After he continued to have discomfort, an MRI revealed the more serious injury that will require surgery.

Snitker said Piña is expected to be recovered in time for spring training next season.

Piña spent the last six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers after making his major league debut with Kansas City in 2011. He has a .243 career batting average. Piña had two hits in 14 at-bats and drove in two runs in five games with the Braves this season.

He hit .189 with a career-high 13 homers in 75 games with the Brewers in 2021.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Miami Marlins' Avisail Garcia (24) scores as Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Pina (9) waits for the ball in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Garcia scored on a single by Marlins' Garrett Cooper. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Miami Marlins' Avisail Garcia (24) scores as Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Pina (9) waits for the ball in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Garcia scored on a single by Marlins' Garrett Cooper. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

caption arrowCaption
Miami Marlins' Avisail Garcia (24) scores as Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Pina (9) waits for the ball in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Garcia scored on a single by Marlins' Garrett Cooper. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Editors' Picks
The Latest
French fiberglass maker hiring 400 in $28M Georgia expansion
16m ago
New Georgia law requires recess, but has several exceptions
19m ago
Kemp: $1.1 billion in Georgia tax refunds begins this week
25m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top