Braves call up top prospect Anderson to face Cole, Yankees

Moving up to Triple-A Gwinnett late last season, Anderson struggled a bit in five starts. He went 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA, surrendering five homers in 24 2/3 innings.

Snitker's advice for his young starter? "Have fun. Don't do anything different. Pitch your game. Don't try to reinvent the wheel. You're throwing good. Trust your stuff. It's another level, but you'll adjust."

The Braves bolstered their lineup for Anderson's debut, activating outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. and Nick Markakis from the 10-day injured list.

Acuña missed the past two weeks with an injured wrist, while Markakis had to sit out after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

“I feel good," said Acuña, who was hitting .258 with four homers and nine RBIs before he went down. “I'm happy to be back doing what I love. I'm ready to give 100 percent to the team.”

The plan was for Anderson to spend most of this season at Gwinnett, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down the minor leagues. So he's been working at the Braves' alternate training site, awaiting his chance.

Even though the Braves are leading the NL East, their rotation has been a major issue. Felix Hernandez opted out before the shorted season even began, Mike Soroka went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, and Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb were both demoted because of their poor showings.

Fried (4-0, 1.32 ERA) is the only starter to earn a win, putting a heavy load on the bullpen.

To make room for their new additions, the Braves optioned right-hander Touki Toussaint, outfielder Cristian Pache and third-string catcher Alex Jackson to the alternate training site at Gwinnett.

Toussaint failed to take advantage of his shot at earning a spot in the rotation, going 0-1 with a 7.89 ERA over six games including four starts.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports