Braves call up RHP Tarnok, INF Goins before game vs Mets

Despite that splashy debut, Tromp is likely headed back to Triple-A as soon as he's healthy now that Travis d'Arnaud has recovered from a lower leg injury.

The Braves went several games with only four infielders on the big league roster. Goins, who can play second base, shortstop and third base, gives them a bit of insurance. He was hitting .221 with no homers and 18 RBIs in 72 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Tarnok, a 23-year-old right-hander, is rated as one of Atlanta's top prospects. He started the season at Double-A Mississippi, where he was 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA in 15 starts. He is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA in five starts since being promoted to Gwinnett.

Tarnok's first appearance with Atlanta will be his big league debut.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports