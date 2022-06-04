ajc logo
Braves bring road win streak into matchup with the Rockies

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves visit the Colorado Rockies aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak

Atlanta Braves (26-27, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-29, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (1-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-5, 4.96 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -166, Rockies +141; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 23-29 overall and 16-14 in home games. The Rockies rank 10th in the NL with 48 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Atlanta has gone 12-13 on the road and 26-27 overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.97.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias has a .316 batting average to rank 11th on the Rockies, and has 12 doubles. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-41 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 home runs, 19 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .259 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .280 batting average, 7.57 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Braves: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

