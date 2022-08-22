ajc logo
Braves bring road win streak into matchup with the Pirates

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to prolong a six-game road winning streak

Atlanta Braves (75-48, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-74, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -201, Pirates +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 47-74 overall and 26-33 in home games. The Pirates have a 30-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has gone 33-24 in road games and 75-48 overall. The Braves have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.58.

The teams play Monday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 27 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 68 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Keller: day-to-day (shoulder), Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Eddie Rosario: day-to-day (hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

