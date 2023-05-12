Braves bring road win streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Toronto is 9-3 at home and 21-16 overall. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.10.

Atlanta is 25-12 overall and 15-3 in road games. The Braves are 19-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has a .338 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has 17 doubles and five home runs. Bo Bichette is 16-for-44 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson is second on the Braves with 18 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 9-for-35 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .259 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (illness), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.