Braves bring road win streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to extend a three-game road winning streak

Atlanta Braves (25-12, first in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-16, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (4-0, 2.70 ERA, .93 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -157, Blue Jays +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Toronto is 9-3 at home and 21-16 overall. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.10.

Atlanta is 25-12 overall and 15-3 in road games. The Braves are 19-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has a .338 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has 17 doubles and five home runs. Bo Bichette is 16-for-44 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson is second on the Braves with 18 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 9-for-35 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .259 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (illness), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

