Braves bring back right-hander Ian Anderson and outfielder Eddie Rosario

The Braves gave Anderson an opportunity in spring training to earn a spot in their starting rotation but traded him to the Angels after he walked 20 batters in 20 innings.

He is expected to work out of the bullpen for Atlanta, which begins a three-game series at Colorado on Monday night.

Anderson shined for the Braves throughout the 2021 postseason, which concluded with Atlanta beating Houston in six games for the World Series title. He pitched five hitless innings to win Game 3.

Rosario, an 11-year veteran, returns for his third stint with Atlanta. He played in two games for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. Rosario hit 21 homers in 142 games for the Braves in 2023.

Kelenic batted .167 with two homers in 23 games for the Braves this season.

Thompson did not allow a run over 3 2/3 innings in two appearances this year.

