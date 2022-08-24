ajc logo
Braves bring 8-game road win streak into game against the Pirates

By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to prolong an eight-game road winning streak

Atlanta Braves (77-48, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-76, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (15-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-9, 4.49 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -248, Pirates +202; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to extend an eight-game road winning streak.

Pittsburgh has a 47-76 record overall and a 26-35 record at home. The Pirates have a 36-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has a 77-48 record overall and a 35-24 record in road games. The Braves have gone 61-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Braves are ahead 6-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 34 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 80 RBI for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 9-for-35 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Braves: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Keller: day-to-day (shoulder), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

