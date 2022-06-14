ajc logo
Braves bring 6-game road win streak into game against the Nationals

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the Washington Nationals looking to prolong a six-game road winning streak

Atlanta Braves (35-27, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-40, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0); Nationals: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -227, Nationals +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 11-20 in home games and 23-40 overall. The Nationals are 19-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 35-27 record overall and a 15-13 record in road games. The Braves have a 16-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles and 13 home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 17-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .290 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 10-0, .264 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: day-to-day (foot), Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

