Braves bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Diamondbacks

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -127, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 45-46 record overall and a 22-22 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have gone 38-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta is 50-39 overall and 21-22 on the road. The Braves are 32-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 17 home runs, 37 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .281 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 16-for-42 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 23 home runs while slugging .559. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt: day-to-day (ankle), Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.