Braves bring 2-1 series lead over Nationals into game 4

The Atlanta Braves lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Washington Nationals
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Washington Nationals (18-26, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-22, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -222, Nationals +180; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, leading the series 2-1.

Atlanta has a 14-7 record in home games and a 21-22 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .381 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Washington is 8-14 on the road and 18-26 overall. The Nationals have an 8-18 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has seven doubles and eight home runs for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 11 for 21 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles, seven home runs and 30 RBIs for the Nationals. James Wood is 11 for 40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .237 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves' Stuart Fairchild (17) doubles in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

Credit: AP

