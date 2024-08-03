Braves bring 2-0 series advantage over Marlins into game 3

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -250, Marlins +199; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins with a 2-0 series lead.

Atlanta is 60-49 overall and 32-21 in home games. The Braves have a 25-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 40-70 overall and 18-36 on the road. The Marlins have a 21-50 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 7-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 51 extra base hits (20 doubles and 31 home runs). Matt Olson is 10-for-37 with five home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger has 12 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 16-for-35 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (knee), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.