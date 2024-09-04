Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -292, Rockies +235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta is 75-63 overall and 37-28 in home games. The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 180 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Colorado has a 51-88 record overall and a 19-51 record in road games. The Rockies have hit 150 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 52 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13-for-40 with six doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Rodgers has a .278 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Ezequiel Tovar is 11-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Whit Merrifield: day-to-day (head), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.