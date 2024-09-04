Georgia News

Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

Colorado Rockies (51-88, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-63, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Bradley Blalock (1-1, 4.98 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.26 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -292, Rockies +235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta is 75-63 overall and 37-28 in home games. The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 180 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Colorado has a 51-88 record overall and a 19-51 record in road games. The Rockies have hit 150 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 52 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13-for-40 with six doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Rodgers has a .278 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Ezequiel Tovar is 11-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Whit Merrifield: day-to-day (head), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AJC’s MLB power rankings: Braves rejoin top 10 as September looms
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ohtani, Betts and Freeman hit consecutive homers for Dodgers to lead off game vs...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Arcia homers twice, Murphy goes deep to lead Braves past Phillies 7-2 in NL East showdown
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves beat skidding Twins 5-1 for 3-game sweep, as Sale notches 15th win and Soler...
The Latest
Kahleah Copper scores 28 points, Mercury clinch playoff berth with 74-66 win over Dream
Chris Sale notches 16th win, reaches 200 Ks for 1st time since 2019 as Braves beat...
Falcons add 3rd QB ahead of season opener, signing Nathan Peterman to practice squad
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon